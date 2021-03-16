All contradictions between Bulgaria and North Macedonia must be resolved. The next generations would not forgive us if we missed this great opportunity, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a meeting with North Macedonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani.

PM Borissov said that Skopje and Tirana should not be dеlayed on their way to the EU and differences between Bulgaria and North Macedonia must be overcome.

"We both must prepare for negotiations led by reason, not by emotions, in order for our neighbors to join the EU. It is Bulgaria's geostrategic goal and it is a question of both countries having the political will," Borissov told Osmani at the meeting, which took place at the Sofia Airport.