Schools, kindergartens, malls, restaurants, gyms, galerie, cinemas and theather in Sofia and Sofia-region will most probably be closed in a couple of days. The planned stricter anti-epidemic measures have been announced by the Director of the Regional Health Inspectorate Dr. Dancho Penchev on Tuesday.

If adopted, the new measures will come into force by the end of the week.

The reason for all the authorities plan to do is the number of the newly infected with COVID-19 and the record-high number of people in hospitals across the country. Dr. Penchev said that almost all beds in the big hospitals in the capital city have already been occupied.

The final decision is to be taken after another meeting of the health authorities including the Regional Health Inspectorate, the National Operational Headquarters and the Ministry of Health.