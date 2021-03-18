"There is no problem for all EU Member States to continue vaccination with AstraZeneca." This was what Bogdan Kirilov, head of the Bulgarian Drug Agency said after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective. The EMA also confirmed that the benefits outweigh the risks.

"The important thing is that the positive benefit-risk balance of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been confirmed. We have every reason to cancel the suspension," Kirilov was quoted by BNR reporters. He pointed out that there was no causal link between the vaccination and the death of a vaccinated woman in Bulgaria.

Tomorrow, the electronic system will start functioning again and the vaccination of the registered persons will continue, Deputy Minister of Health Zheni Nacheva said.