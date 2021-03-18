The Central Election Commission has showed the sample of the ballot which Bulgarian will use to vote on April 4, as well as the devices for machine voting.

In 9,390 of the polling stations in the country machine voting will be available, as the total number of stations in Bulgaria will be just over 11,000, not including the mobile polling stations. More than 2,000 technicians will service the machines on election day.

The ballot on the screen will be displayed on three pages. The receipt from the machine will be placed in a separate ballot box provided for machine voting. The paper bulletin will be approximately 60 centimeters long.