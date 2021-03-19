4,008 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 17,973 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 22% of the tests have returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-1,121, followed by Burgas district-329 and Plovdiv district-312.

There are 51,919 active cases of COVID-19. There are 8,082 patients in hospital, as 670 of them are in intensive care units. 102 patients have died and 1,584 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

5,350 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against the novel coronavirus to 356,052. 66,741 people have already received their second dose.