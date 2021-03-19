5 people were detained in a Police operation in Sofia, Pernik and Razlog under a European arrest warrant, Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office announced.

The detainees are part of an international organized crime group dismantled in 2020. It was involved in fictitious trade in financial instruments, computer crime and money laundering. Three Bulgarians, a Czech citizen and a Montenegrin citizen were arrested during the operation.

In 2020, three Bulgarians and a German citizen were detained in Bulgaria. Another five people were arrested in Serbia. In Germany and Austria alone, more than 1,100 people became victims of frauds amounting to EUR 9.2million.