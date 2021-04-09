The 10th French Film Festival opens tonight in Sofia. The first screening from the program is today at 19:00 in "Lumiere" cinema at the National Palace of Culture.

Movie goers will see the political thriller "Villa Caprice" that has not yet been presented to the viewers in France.

Director Bernard Stora and composer Vincent Stora will also be present, the French Institute in Bulgaria say and add that a total of 11 films will be shown in the thematic sections "Films of the Year" and "The Amazing Michel Piccoli".