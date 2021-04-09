The co-founder of the commission-free stock trading and investing app Robinhood Vlad Tenev officially became the first Bulgarian-born billionaire to enter the Forbes Billionaires List.

Vlad Tenev is ranked 2574th on the 2021 rich list with a net worth of USD 1 billion.

The stock trading platform managed to attract small investors. Over the past year, Robinhood’s valuation soared to 11.2 billion USD.

Vlad Tenev was born in the coastal city of Varna. In 1992, he moved to the United States with his parents. They are economists and worked for the World Bank in Washington.