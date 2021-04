A total of 2,185 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 108 more infected people lost the battle for their lives and 3,393 were cured.

9,523 patients remain in hospitals across the country, 811 of them - in intensive care units.

On Thursday 14,998 doses of vaccines were given as their total number since the beginning of the immunization campaign has reached 620,375.