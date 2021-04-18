The new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria are 1,076, according to data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 13.8 percent of a total of 7,822 tests performed returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections is in Sofia - 277, in Varna - 114 and Burgas - 108. There were 1,204 recoveries in the past day. 38 people passed away and 9,204 patients are in hospital as 797 of them are in intensive care wards.

3,087 doses of vaccines were administered yesterday and with them the total number has reached 637,216. There are 128,020 people who have already received a second dose.