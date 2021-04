A total of 418 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 1,441 more infected people have been cured.

Those hospitalized with coronavirus are 9,229, 783 of them - in intensive care units.

57 more people lost the battle with the disease in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, 1,227 vaccines were administered and the total number of the people vaccinated since the start of the immunization campaign has reached 638,443.