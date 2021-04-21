2,096 is the number of newly registered COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria out of 13,800 tests performed in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus positivity rate stands at 15.2%, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

The highest number of new infections is once again in Sofia – 437, followed by Plovdiv - 227, Burgas - 183 and Varna with 163 newly registered cases.

61,120 is the number of active cases, 8,598 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 765 of them in intensive care. 106 have died, the number of recoveries in the past 24 hours is 3,351.

11, 876 vaccine doses were administered on 20 April, bringing the number of vaccinations up to 657,333.

135,377 have received their second dose of vaccine.