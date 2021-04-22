The second biggest parliamentary group of "There is Such a People" party refused the invitation of GERB/SDS to talk about forming a new government.

“For us GERB is the main symbol of the status quo and we shall not discuss the formation of any government proposed by the representatives of this political party. We feel it is only natural to refuse to participate in consultations proposed by GERB/SDS", reads a letter of “There is Such a People" party.

GERB MP Toma Bikov said in the plenary hall that GERB/SDS coalition is likely to return the government-forming mandate to President Rumen Radev on Thursday. He called on "There is Such a People" party to explain to Bulgarians what they intend to do.

On Friday GERB’s executive commission is to make a decision regarding the mandate for the formation of a government, MP Daniel Mitov who was nominated for prime minister later specified.