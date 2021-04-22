The chairwoman of the GERB parliamentary group, Desislava Atanasova, has announced that GERB party would demand from the Constitutional Court an interpretative decision on the moratorium which the National Assembly adopted today. The party will also ask the court to declare the ban imposed by the deputies unconstitutional.

Parliament imposes moratorium on government deals and appointments

"This decision affects areas of public and economic life, without knowing what consequences it will bring," said Desislava Atanasova.

Earlier today, the Bulgarian Parliament imposed a ban on concessions and appointments of civil servants made by the outgoing government of PM Boyko Borissov.

