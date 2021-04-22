The National Assembly has imposed a moratorium on deals and appointments by the outgoing government until the end of its term of office.

All parties with the exception of GERB voted in favour of restricting the powers of the Council of Ministers. The hitherto ruling party GERB described the act as unconstitutional and cited a Constitutional Court judicial precedent.

Under the moratorium the government will not have the powers to conclude deals involving awarding of concessions, sale of state-run and municipal hospitals or make appointments in public administration, regulatory bodies or enterprises with more than 50% state ownership.