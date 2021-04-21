Two parties - "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" will not respond to the invitation of GERB-SDS for talks about support for a cabinet with their mandate. That was announced by "There Is Such a People" MP Stanislav Balabanov on Bulgarian National Radio and by the leader of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov.

"We have already said that there would be no cabinet talks with the parties of the status quo," Balabanov added.

"Democratic Bulgaria" has refused the invitation in a letter.

Daniel Mitov, GERB's candidate for prime minister, underlined that the refusal of "Democratic Bulgaria" was a manifestation of political immaturity.