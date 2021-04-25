798 is the number of newly registered coronavirus infections in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 7,493 tests performed, or a positivity rate of a little over 10%, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

The highest number of new infections has been confirmed in Sofia – 162, in Burgas - 97, in Plovdiv - 89 and in Varna - 81.

8,087 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 738 of them in intensive care. 33 have died in the past 24 hours bringing the coronavirus death toll to 15, 859. The number of recoveries is 509. The number of active cases – 56,855.

4,230 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 721,170.