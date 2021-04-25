“We have now passed 1 million vaccinated people in Bulgaria, or people who have recovered from COVID-19,” said outgoing PM Boyko Borissov during a working meeting of the cabinet at his home in Bankya.

The government has so far provided 1.15 billion Leva for containing the epidemic, he stated. In his words “we have applied the anti-epidemic measures shrewdly and that is why the restrictions imposed were lifted earlier than in other countries.”

“We took timely measures, prepared the entire system all over the country so that the third wave of the coronavirus was hardly felt in this country,” said on his part outgoing Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov.