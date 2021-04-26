The pupils from the 5th, 9th and 12th grade are going back to school as of today, as planned.

If the spread of the coronavirus continues its positive trend, the 6th and the 11th grade pupils could resume in-person school attendance as early as 10 May, Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev announced.

In his words these are the grades which spent the least amount of time studying outside their homes during the current school year. According to plan they were supposed to return to school on 17 May. Another five grades could go back to in-person school attendance as of the same date, Minister Valchev added.