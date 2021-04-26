A total of 400 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 48 infected people lost the battle wit the disease.

8,080 patients are being treated in hospitals across the country. 746 of the people are in intensive care wards.

There are 557 people cured. 2,070 vaccines have been administered and the total number of those vaccinated have reached 723,240 since the start of the campaign in December 2020.