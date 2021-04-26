"The world chess champion Antoaneta Stefanova is our nomination for prime minister. She has education in economics and speaks five languages. She will take and immediately return the government-forming mandate". That was written by the leader of “There is Such a People” party Slavi Trifinov on his Facebbok page on Monday.

"Our party does not have the necessary number of MPs or partners to form a stable cabinet. Support offered comes from political entities that are harmful and greedy. What they offer is not support, but dependence," Trifonov says.