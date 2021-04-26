Photo: Bulphoto
That was announced by the party's leader Slavi Trifonov
"The world chess champion Antoaneta Stefanova is our nomination for prime minister. She has education in economics and speaks five languages. She will take and immediately return the government-forming mandate". That was written by the leader of “There is Such a People” party Slavi Trifinov on his Facebbok page on Monday.
"Our party does not have the necessary number of MPs or partners to form a stable cabinet. Support offered comes from political entities that are harmful and greedy. What they offer is not support, but dependence," Trifonov says.