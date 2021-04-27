1,759 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 14,023 tests performed. 12.54% of the tests have returned positive result, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

The highest number of new infections were reported in Sofia-338, followed by Plovdiv-174, Varna-136 and Stara Zagora-120. There are 54,115 active cases of COVID-19 at present.

7,669 patients are being treated in hospital, 724 of them in intensive care units. 194 people have died and 4,100 have recovered in the past 24 hours.

10,910 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against the novel coronavirus to more than 734,150. 169,868 people have received their second vaccine dose.