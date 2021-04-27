At a meeting with outgoing Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, Czech Ambassador Lukash Kautsky briefed her on the latest developments in the investigation into the explosion of an ammunition warehouse in Vrbetice in 2014 and the related crisis in Czech-Russian relations. Zaharieva pointed out that the law enforcement agencies of the two countries were already in contact with the authorities in Prague in order to provide full assistance in the investigation.

Днес приех чешкия посланик Лукаш Кауцки и отново потвърдих от името на премиера Борисов и на българското правителство... Posted by Екатерина Захариева on Monday, 26 April 2021

According to the Czech authorities, there were ammunition in the warehouses blown up 7 years ago, owned by the Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, the Horizon program of the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

