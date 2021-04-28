Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev handed the government-forming mandate to Antoaneta Stefanova, nominated for prime minister by the second biggest parliamentary group in the 45th National Assembly –“There Is Such a People”. She handed the mandate back immediately explaining that the party will not “take part in unprincipled coalitions”.

“Bulgaria needs a regular and effective cabinet. But I understand your motives,” President Radev said after taking back the folder.

“We made a promise and keep it,” chess champion Stefanova underlined.

Now the President has to decide which of the remaining four political formations in the parliament should receive a mandate. If the third attempt to form a government within the 45th National Assembly fails, Radev will appoint a caretaker cabinet, dissolve the National Assembly and schedule new elections.