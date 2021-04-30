Photo: iStock
"We stand with Bulgaria against malign activities on its territory," the diplomats say
"Bulgaria is a friend, NATO Ally, and strategic partner. We strongly support Bulgaria’s sovereignty and once again stand with Bulgaria against malign activities on its territory". That is written in a statament of the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria published on its website on Friday.
The statement comes days after the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office announced there was possible connection between explosions in Bulgarian arms depots and actions of the Russian Intelligence.