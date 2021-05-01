There have been 652 newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for a day, according to the updated data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 7.36% of the 8,864 tests performed in the past 24 hours were positive.

6,905 people with coronavirus infection are treated in hospital, as 674 are in intensive care wards. There were 1,222 recoveries reported for a day.

31 people with coronavirus infection passed away in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 16,399 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of vaccinated against coronavirus for the past 24 hours reached 12,287. The total number of persons vaccinated with the second dose has reached 213 354.

New rules for entering Bulgaria are in force as of today.

The "corridors" for shopping for the elderly in grocery stores and restrictions on team sports training and competitions for people under 18 are also eliminated. Employers organize remote work process for their employees where possible, allowing a maximum of 50% of the staff being present at the workplace.