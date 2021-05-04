Bulgaria has recorded a total of 631 new cases of coronavirus. 9.38% of the 6,724 samples taken are positive, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal at midnight.

Most new cases are registered in Sofia - 206, Burgas - 43, Plovdiv - 38, Varna - 33. The number of patients who have died in the past day is 56, while 726 recovered.

There are currently 6,706 patients with coronavirus infection in hospital, 649 of them - in intensive care units.

A total of 8,887 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours. The number of vaccinated persons with the second dose has reached 219 833.

The so-called "green corridors" for vaccination against COVID-19 will continue to work until May 9. Today, nearly 274,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in the country.

