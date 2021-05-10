Even though the deficit will exceed the criteria for entry into the Eurozone, Bulgaria maintains the objective of introducing the single currency in 2024.

This is made clear by the convergence programme for the 2021-2023 period voted by the cabinet on 5 May and posted to the website of the Ministry of Finance today, BNR reported.

The country is expected to end 2023 with a 3.1% deficit, which exceeds the 3% Maastricht ceiling, the convergence programme shows.