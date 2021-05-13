657 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 11,106 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. 5.9% of the tests have returned positive result. The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-151, followed by Plovdiv-64, Varna-55 and Blagoevgrad-44.

There are 38,515 active cases of COVID-19 at present. 5,250 people are being treated in hospital, 526 of them in intensive care units. 3,530 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. 46 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 17,150.

36,477 vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 1,035,763. 362,322 people have already received their second vaccine dose.