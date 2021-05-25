Photo: iStock
The potential for attracting more Chinese investments to Bulgaria was another topic of the meeting between PM Stefan Yanev and Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun
Prime Minister Stefan Yanev and Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun expressed a desire to strengthen economic and trade ties between the countries and continue the dialogue on topics of mutual interest.
Emphasis was placed on expanding access to the Chinese market for high-quality Bulgarian products and services and on obtaining the necessary permits from China for export of more Bulgarian agricultural products to China.
A focus was also placed on the potential for attracting more Chinese investments to Bulgaria.