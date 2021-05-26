Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet has adopted a decision to extend the emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria until July 31, 2021, announced the press office of the government.

Despite the recent decrease in the COVID-19 incidence in Bulgaria, the spread of the coronavirus infection affects all districts and all age groups.

As of May 15, 6.3% of Bulgarians were vaccinated with two vaccine doses and 11.7% of the population received their first vaccine dose.

Bulgaria's authorities decided to extend the emergency epidemic situation, in order to prevent the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants, taking into consideration that the immunization coverage in Bulgaria is still low.