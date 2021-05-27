From 1 June, Romanian citizens arriving from Romania can enter Bulgaria through all border crossings without providing a negative PCR or antigen test document, a vaccination certificate or a document for recovery from COVID-19. This was announced by the Minister of Health with an order from 27 May.

People arriving in Bulgaria from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Maldives, Brazil and countries and territories in Africa are temporarily banned from entering Bulgaria.

Exceptions are made for Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term or continuous residence and members of their families arriving from the prohibited areas. They are subject to a 10-day quarantine.

The order lists 37 predominantly African countries and territories that do not fall within the scope of the ban on entry.