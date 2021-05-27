During his visit to Rome, Bulgaria's President Radev attended a divine liturgy at the Basilica of San Clemente. The liturgy was served by His Eminence Bishop Anthony.



This is a great recognition for Bulgaria that today for the first time a service is held by a Bulgarian archbishop in the basilica where the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius served for the first time in Slavonic after the blessing of the Slavonic alphabet and books by the Roman bishop Pope Adrian II, President Radev said.

In the Basilica of San Clemente, the Bulgarian head of state paid homage to the relics and tomb of St. Cyril.

