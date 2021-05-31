53 is the number of newly registered COVID-19 cases in this country out of 4,377 tests performed over the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 1.2%, Single Coronavirus Portal data show.

The number of active cases is 20,075. The number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospital is down to 3,176, of them 359 are in intensive care. 178 have recovered from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, 5 have died.

5,054 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of vaccinations to 1,353,249. The number of people in Bulgaria who are now fully vaccinated stands at 552,185.