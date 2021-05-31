Bulgaria grabbed the gold medal at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

With 403 kg. total Hristo Hristov won the title, winning in the clean and jerk and the silver in the snatch in the 109 weight category. In his third attempt in the snatch Hristov lifted 187 kg., enough for the silver medal. In the first attempt, Hristo Hristov lifted 211 kg. in the clean and jerk, and sealed the victory with a second attempt – 216 kg.