170 is the number of newly registered coronavirus cases in Bulgaria out of 15,295 tests performed over the past 24 hours, 27 down on the previous day, or a positivity rate of 1.1%, Single Coronavirus Portal data show.

In three regions – Montana, Pernik and Pleven no new infections have been reported. The highest number of new cases is in Sofia city - 46. The number of active cases is 16,117.

2,765 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 309 are in intensive care. The number of deaths in the past 24 hours is 45, the number of recoveries – 494.

23,158 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past day, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 1,429,105.

601,402 people in Bulgaria have been fully vaccinated.