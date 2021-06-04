Photo: iStock
The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office have seized a large quantity of heroin, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev announced on Twitter.
Geshev placed the Bulgarian and the U.S. national flags under his announcement and added that “this has been a joint operation between Bulgaria and its international partners.”
The narcotic substance was found in a warehouse in the town of Sliven. The seized heroin is expected to weigh more than 600 kilograms.
At a press conference, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, Siika Mileva, explained that the heroin was impregnated with marble.