The General Directorate Combating Organized Crime and Bulgaria’s Prosecutor’s Office have seized a large quantity of heroin, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev announced on Twitter.

Geshev placed the Bulgarian and the U.S. national flags under his announcement and added that “this has been a joint operation between Bulgaria and its international partners.”

The narcotic substance was found in a warehouse in the town of Sliven. The seized heroin is expected to weigh more than 600 kilograms.

At a press conference, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office, Siika Mileva, explained that the heroin was impregnated with marble.