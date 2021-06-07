The coronavirus pandemic in Bulgaria is continuing to recede with 47 newly registered cases out of 5,601 tests performed in the past 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.84%, Single Coronavirus Portal data show.

The highest number of new daily infections is in Sofia-city – 12, followed by the regions of Varna – 8, and Smolyan – 6. In 14 out of the 28 regions of the country no new infections have been reported in the past 24 hours.

15,554 is the number of active cases. 2,613 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 287 of them are in intensive care. Seven have died in the past day, the number of recoveries is 31.

4,929 vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations in the country up to 1,464,251. The number of people who are fully vaccinated is now 624,140.