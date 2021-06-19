The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 420,964, after 14,771 tests identified 105 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at

0.71 per cent.



The active cases are 10,205. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,752, including 208 in intensive care. Another 320 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 392,772.



Seven fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 17,987. With 15,249 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, the total administered does so far are 1,653,186.