The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,005, after 8,438 tests identified 41 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.49 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 15 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 7 cases and Varna Region with 6. The active cases are 10,207. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,746, including 207 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,437, with no new cases detected since Thursday. Another 37 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 392,809.



Two fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 17,989.



With 3,857 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,657,042 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 747,471 who are fully vaccinated.



Bulgaria is already marked green on the COVID-19 situation map in the EU, the Bulgarian Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.



The weekly combined indicator map is published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), based on agreed criteria including the 14-day cumulative incidence rate, testing rate and testing positivity rates. An area that is marked green means that the 4-day notification rate is less than 50 and the test positivity rate is less than 4 per cent, or the 14-day notification rate is less than 75 and the test positivity rate less than 1 per cent.