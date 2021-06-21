The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 421,032, after 4,141 tests identified 27 new infections on Sunday.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 11 positive tests. The active cases are 10,226. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,745, including 207 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,437. Another seven COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 392,816.



One fatality was reported, and the death toll now adds up to 17,990.



With 3,134 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,660,175 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 748,826 who are fully vaccinated.