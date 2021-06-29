The social partners have discussed a proposal to redesign a 60/40 job retention scheme in support of businesses and employees, Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev told journalists on Monday after a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.



The measure will be considered by the government and will take effect from June 1, said Donev who is also Labour and Social Policy Minister. All procedures under the current measure will be completed, BTA reported.



The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions backs the change, whereas the Podkrepa Labour Confederation is abstaining because it does not apply to miners in the Maritsa East Complex.



All social partners rallied around an extension of State support until the end of the year.