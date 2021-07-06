The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,151, after 19,607 tests identified 98 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.49 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 51 positive tests.



The active cases are 8,417. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 1,134, including 123 in intensive care.



There were 41 fatalities reported in the past day, and the death toll now adds up to 18,125.



With 7,838 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,798,875 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 824,470 who are fully vaccinated.