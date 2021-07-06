Employees who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be exempted from the requirement to wear a face mask at work, BNR reported.

This will be at the discretion of employers, appointing authorities and individuals and legal entities that are owners or managers of public facilities, commercial and other sites providing services to citizens.

This is what the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov ordered with his order, issued today, July 6. The order comes into force on July 7.

