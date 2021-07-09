Polish President Andrzej Duda said cooperation under the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) and

strengthening the ties among the 3SI countries in the EU yields tangible results for the countries and societies. He made a statement at the closing news conference of the Sixth Summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Sofia on Friday, BTA reported.



Duda noted that the Initiative is part of Europe's great economic development. He said that all strategic partners and friends of the Initiative had shown optimism and a wish to work for the prosperity of the countries involved. The partners, whose economies are big on a world scale, see the potential, the Polish President said, adding that the path taken by the 3SI guaranteed the strengthening of security, such as energy security.



Judging from the Joint Declaration, the 3SI countries can say they will have even closer cooperation, said Duda. He expressed a hope that they will function even better and more effectively in the future, and thanked Latvia for being the next host of the Initiative.