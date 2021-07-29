As of 29 July, arrivals in Bulgaria from red zone countries must present a certificate proving they are vaccinated or recovered as well as a negative PCR test performed up to 72 hours before arrival.

Those who do not have a certificate are allowed to enter Bulgaria with e negative PCR test but will be quarantined for 10 days. This measure will be imposed for both foreigners and Bulgarian citizens.

According to the new order of the Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov children who are up to 12-year-old could enter Bulgaria without certificates and PCR tests.