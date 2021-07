Plamen Nikolov is the candidate for prime minister of "There is such a people" party in Bulgaria. This became clear minutes before President Rumen Radev handed over the mandate to the party that won the early parliamentary vote almost three weeks ago.

"It is an honor and a responsibility for me to receive this mandate. I will do my best," Nikolov said at the ceremony in the Presidency.

Nikolov is doctor of Philosophy of Law, Politics and Economics.