Bulgarian swimmer Yosif Miladinov finished eighth in the 100m butterfly final in Tokyo Olympics. It was the athlete't debut at the world biggest sports forum.

The 18-year-old Miladinov gave a time of 51.49 seconds in the final swimming competition in this discipline.

This was the first final in swimming for Bulgaria since Seoul in 1988, when Tanya Bogomilova won the Olympic title in the 100 meters breaststroke, and Antoaneta Frenkeva was second in the 100 meters breaststroke and third in the 200 meters.