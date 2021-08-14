The leader of There is Such a People (TISP), Slavi Trifonov, Saturday reiterated on Bulgarian National Radio that his party will not support a government on the third cabinet-forming mandate, which under the Constitution President Rumen Radev has to hand either to the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Democratic Bulgaria or Rise Up BG! Here We Come! Even if the head of State calls for a government formed on the third mandate to be supported, TISP will not do so, Trifonov stressed.



On August 10, TISP refused to seek parliamentary approval for their cabinet proposal after Democratic Bulgaria, Rise Up BG! and the BSP all said they would not vote in favour of TISP's

proposal, BTA reported.

Under the Constitution, President Radev now has to hand a second cabinet-forming mandate to the second largest parliamentary group, GERB-UDF. If they decline the mandate, as GERB-UDF have already announced they will, the head of State will have to hand a third mandate to one of the remaining four parliamentary groups.



"I think we did everything possible to form a government on TISP's mandate. We reached an agreement on almost all items and they had the opportunity to act honorably and nationally responsibly and support us, so that we could form a government. I see no reason why it should be the other way around this time," Trifonov said.