The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 441,295, after 6,502 tests identified 384 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.9 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 95 positive tests, followed by Varna with 49 cases and Plovdiv with 34.



The active cases are 21,178. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 2,452, including 202 in intensive care.



Another 46 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 401,642.



Eight fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,475.



With 2,390 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,218,947 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,113,213 people are fully vaccinated.